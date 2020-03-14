Businesses along University Boulevard brace for coronavirus impact

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the weekend begins, businesses are starting to face the reality that less people are going out in fear of the coronavirus.
Many have had to cut back on staff in order to keep their doors open.
It’s hurting businesses near the University of Arizona as school officials urged students to avoid campus.
“I’ve been in the bar business for 25 years and I haven’t seen anything like this," said Frog and Firkin owner Jonathan Graham. “What’s nerve racking for me a little bit is the uncertainty with all the kids coming back who’s staying, who’s going.”
His business relies heavily on the students. Something that’s not easy to find now. Partially due to spring break, but also the university telling students to stay away from campus.
“We’re locally owned, we’re a mom and pop business. ... we kind of use store up the bank reserves to get us through a dry summer when all the kids go home so it’s a bit of challenge right now,” Graham said.
His staff is also smaller, as he’s had to downsize during this time. But they’re still fuller operational, serving families like the Savonini’s who aren’t afraid to go out.
“We’re treating it like every other day, wash hands just be careful, that’s it,” Jess Savonini said.
They’re visiting from Prescott, not changing vacation plans in wake of the spreading virus.
“I think it’s been over-hyped and over-blown and I’m not that concerned about it," Tommy Savonini said.
Of course they’re cautious with having young children, but being more alert than anxious.
“We’re not going to slow our lives down just because everyone else is,” Jess Savonini said.
It’s helping keep Graham’s doors open as he hopes more continue to focus on fun rather than fear.
"We’re going to stay the course. We’re going to get it done to the best of our ability and we’re going to be here for people.”
