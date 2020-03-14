UPDATE: Pursuit ends in three-vehicle collision, shuts down traffic near Cortaro Farms Road, Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of a collision near Interstate 10 that is blocking the road.
Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a public information officer with the department, said in an email investigators are looking into a crash at Cortaro Farms Frontage Road and Interstate 10. Westbound traffic is blocked and motorists should find alternate routes as deputies continue their investigation.
Hernandez said officers were pursuing the suspect vehicle before the three-car collision. One person was arrested and taken to the Pima County jail.
There are no injuries reported, Hernandez said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.