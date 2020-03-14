CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES: A complete list of local, national events impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus outbreak grows into a global pandemic, major community and sporting events have been canceled or suspended in southern Arizona.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, no school districts in the Tucson-area have cancelled classes. If that happens, KOLD News 13 will send out push alerts, post to our Facebook page and update this story.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Health Department HAVE NOT suggested any school closures due to the coronavirus.
Below is a list of major events impacted by this outbreak. Please bookmark this article to get the most up-to-date information.
Officials at the mission said in a statement Saturday, March 14 that masses and visitation will be canceled until further notice to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since many tourists and parishioners alike visit the mission, officials determine it is a higher-than-normal risk area.
The UA will cancel its annual school-sanctioned carnival scheduled for early April. The fair is run by the Association Students of the University of Arizona and helps raise funds for student clubs and associations.
The University of Arizona is extending spring break until March 18 and will move to almost exclusively online classes when students come back.
The school is asking students to stay away from campus, provided they have suitable living arrangements. These students are welcome to return to campus briefly to collect belongings.
Students who do not have a suitable alternative should return to campus. Residence halls, food service, Campus Health, libraries and computer labs are open and will remain open.
The school said faculty and staff are encouraged to work from home, but are permitted to be on campus.
Events and gatherings on campus will be canceled or rescheduled and updates will follow directly from the event organizers.
Classes will continue online until at least Monday, April 6.
The Tucson Unified School District said it is suspending all school gatherings where more than 50 people were expected to attend.
The district said its decision is following the recommendations from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
The Marana Unified School District said several events are canceled through Monday, April 6.
Those events are:
- All evening school events and activities on campus and/or at other locations such as restaurants.
- School-wide assemblies, award events, large group student and public activities.
- Musical, dance, drama performances.
- Athletic competitions
- Fundraising events.
- Parent Group sponsored events and activities.
- Other school events and activities where large groups are gathered, both on the school campus or outside of the school.
- All district and school-sponsored student and staff out-of-state and international travel and field trips.
The City of Tucson said all events through the Department of Parks and Recreation for the next week have been canceled.
These events include:
- March 28: Egg Hunt in the Park at Quincie Douglas Rec Center
- April 4: Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park
- All Therapeutic Recreation programs
The Fourth Avenue Spring Fair, set for Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, has been canceled.
“This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair,” the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association said in a news relase.
"With all the other actions being taken throughout our community and Arizona by other organizations, we believe we are acting in the best interest of everyone who is impacted by our biannual Street Fair."
The winter street fair is scheduled for Dec. 11-13.
As of Friday, March 13, the Pima County Fair will go on as planned.
The event, scheduled for April 16-26, is one of the most popular in southern Arizona.
“We are working closely with Pima County on our current health initiative,” the fair said in a tweet. “Additionally, we continue to abide by all governmental mandates with regards to events and public wellness. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
Biosphere 2 has suspended all public activities for an undetermined period of time.
“We know you share our concern about our staff, Biosphere 2 and its active research,” the facility said in an email. “We want to reassure you that a core team of staff will continue to maintain all critical research support systems during this uncertain time.
“If you were planning on visiting Biosphere 2, we hope you’ll be able to stop by when we are open again.”
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has decided to cancel several events.
Those events are:
- March 14: Steam Pump Ranch Second Saturdays; Homebuying 101; AARP HealthRhythms
- March 14-15: Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
- March 18: Beyond Bamba: Israeli Cooking
- March 18: Make Way for Books Story School
- March 21: Eat Plants: A nutrition class
- March 25: Make Way for Books Story School
- April 25: Tempe Marketplace Chalk Walk Festival
On March 12, the Pac-12 Conference announced it was canceling all sports competitions and events.
That includes all University of Arizona Wildcats sporting events.
On March 11, the Pac-12 had said games would go on but fans would be banned from attending. That changed Wednesday morning, when other conferences canceled their events.
“With the safety and well being of students, faculty, staff and our community as a top priority at the University of Arizona, Arizona Athletics supports the NCAA’s and Pac-12 Conference’s decisions to limit fan attendance at upcoming championship events in addition to all home Arizona Athletics events until further notice,” the school said. “The athletics department is actively working to enact new refund procedures for fans and staffing policies for those affected by these new restrictions.”
The SABHA Home & Patio Show, which was scheduled for April 3-5, has been indefinitely postponed.
More information will be posted on their website shortly.
The Arizona Renaissance Festival, which ends Sunday, March 29, will go on as scheduled.
A representative from the fair said nothing has been changed as of Friday, March 13.
Ticket information can be found HERE.
The Arizona Desert Museum canceled upcoming events including the WineDown with Wildlife scheduled for later in March. The museum will remain open with serious changes to guest experiences.
Customers are asked to check the museum’s website and Facebook page for updates.
The Monster Jam events scheduled for Friday-Sunday, March 20-22 have been postponed.
There are no make-up dates yet for the event, which was at the Tucson Arena.
If anyone needs a refund, contact Ticketmaster Customer Service online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/returns.html or 800-653-8000.
The Rilato Theate has suspended all shows from Friday, Match 13 through the beginning of April.
Shows will be rescheduled if possible. If a show can’t be rescheduled, customers will get a refund.
“We humbly ask for your patience during the difficult process of rescheduling these dates,” The Rialto Theatre Foundation said in a Facebook post. “We understand that it’s a disruption to you personally, and by that token we hope you can bear with the massive disruption it represents to us as an organization. We will work diligently to reschedule everything we can.”
Rillito Race Track has suspend racing the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22.
The Rillito Park Foundation said it is working with Pima County and the Arizona Department of Racing to reschedule the racing days later in the spring.
All Pima Community College athletic events have been canceled through Friday, April 3, following a decision by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The 17th annual Rails in the Garden Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 to March 15.
The event, a tour of miniature trains and scenery, is free and open to the public. However, sites seven, eight and nine are closed to tours due to the coronavirus.
The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
You can visit their website for the announcement of the next celebration.
The Southern Arizona Roadrunner canceled the new running and walking event set for Sunday, March 15.
SAR will communicate directly to those who registered for the event to let them know what they can do at this time. For more information, click HERE.
Pima Community College has extended spring break to Wednesday, March 25 and will move to a virtual environment where possible when students return.
In-person classes will move to virtual instruction whenever possible. Courses requiring “hands-on” instruction, including technical courses and healthcare clinical training, will continue in person, as scheduled until further notice. Courses that cannot be transitioned to a virtual environment, such as labs and hands-on training will also continue to be taught face to face. After two weeks the College will reassess when to return to normal operations.
PCC said it will remain fully staffed during spring break and afterwards. Faculty will have access to Faculty Resource Centers and students can work with the library to ease the transition of virtual instruction.
Arizona State University will be switching to online classes due to the coronavirus threat.
Starting Monday, March 16, all ASU classes will be held online for the next two weeks. The university will remain open and school resources will still be available.
Starting March 23, most classes on the Grand Canyon University’s Phoenix campus will transition to an online environment.
It will last through the end of the spring semester, which is about four weeks.
Officials with the Fox Theatre announced all public performances will be canceled beginning Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.
“While each ticket holder is typically entitled to a refund in those rare circumstances when events are canceled, in this atypical situation we respectfully ask our audiences to consider crowdsharing the financial impact of this pandemic on the Fox,” Fox officials wrote in a statement.
Marana has canceled or postponed several events due to the coronavirus.
The impacted events are:
- Honea Heights Park Grand Opening (March 13): Postponed
- Cape Chase/Adaptive Fun Run (March 14): Postponed
- Founders’ Day (March 28): Canceled
- Discover Marana Gastronomy Tour (March 20-April 10): Canceled
Town council meetings and planning commission meetings will still occur as scheduled.
Oro Valley officials have canceled several events and meetings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Those events are:
- March 13: Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
- March 14: Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch
- March 15: Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon and 5K
- March 16: Budget and Finance Commission Meeting
- March 17: Public Art Tour
- March 19: Stormwater Utility Commission Meeting
- March 28: Bike. Swap. Sell
- March 29: Taste of Oro Valley
- April 3: AACM Oro Valley HOA Forum
- April 4: Oro Valley Kids Concert Series
The town of Sahuarita has canceled several community events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Those events are:
- March 14: Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
- March 19: Tunes Around Town at Anamax Bark Park
- March 28: Fiesta Sahuarita
Sahuarita Town Hall will remain open for business as usual, but those who are able are encouraged to conduct any business with the town online or by phone wherever possible.
Tucson Electric Power is suspending two public open house meetings scheduled for next week as a precaution to limit unnecessary risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The meetings were scheduled for March 17 at the Quincie Douglas Center and March 18 at the Dunbar Pavilion.
All performances are canceled through the end of March.
The decision comes after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero urged the public to postpone large gatherings of 50 or more people.
To help prevent a potential outbreak in Tucson, the Museum of Contemporary Art is postponing all education and public programs until further notice, according to a statement.
However, the museum will stay open “as long as it is safe to do so.”
Hacienda Del Sol has reschedules its 20th Annual Zin, Blues & BBQ event from March 22 to April 19.
Tickets will be redeemable at the door on the new date
Ticket holders who cannot make the new date should reach out to Ashley McDonald at amcdonald@haciendadelsol.com for a refund.
The 2020 SculptureTucson Festival Show & Sale, set for April 3-5 at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in Tucson, has been canceled.
“While this difficult decision is disappointing for the organization itself, its artist partners, the Tucson community, financial supporters, food vendors and other partners, preserving the health of artists, volunteers and attendees is the top priority,” the SculptureTucson Board of Directors said in a news release.
Cirque du Soleil will not be performing AXEL as scheduled at the Tucson Arena from April 17-19, 2020.
All ticket holders for AXEL in Tucson will receive official notice on how to proceed from the original point of purchase. If you have purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.
Cyclovia Tucson, a community-powered cycling event, has been canceled.
The event, presented by Banner and organized by the Living Streets Alliance, was scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
“Cyclovia Tucson will return when the circumstances are more conducive to public gatherings,” the group said in an email. “This program is resilient and strengthened by the support of the organizations, neighborhoods, and event sponsors.”
The AHL announced on Twitter it is suspending its season.
As of Thursday, the Tucson Roadrunners (36-19-1-2) were in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
“The Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the community to take all reasonable precautions – including self-quarantine, where appropriate,” the organization said in a news release. “The NHL and AHL’s goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete both league’s seasons.”
The Indoor Football League announced it is postponing the 2020 season.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls were scheduled to open their season March 19 at the Cedar Rapids River Kings.
The IFL said its game set for Thursday will happen, as will two match-ups on Saturday. The games will be played without fans.
The World Baseball Classic qualifier at the Kino Sports Complex has been postponed, according to Major League Baseball.
MLB has not announced make-up dates yet. The qualifier was scheduled to begin March 12 and run through March 25.
More information can be found HERE.
The annual Tucson Festival of Books, set for March 14-15, has been canceled.
In a Facebook post, the festival’s board of directors said more than 100 authors pulled out of the festival citing coronavirus concerns.
“Bronco Bill” Pakinkis confirmed the 11th annual Tombstone Wild West Days is going ahead as planned.
The event is set for Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15.
The 2020 Tucson Homeless Connect event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, will go on as planned.
Anyone with questions, or the desire to volunteer, can contact the group HERE.
Sunrise Neighborhood Assistance Program (SNAP) Board President, Mary Becker said the 11th annual Home and Garden Tour scheduled for April 5 has been canceled.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.