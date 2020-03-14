Local businesses remain open as events are cancelled around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings are cancelled around southern Arizona, many businesses owners around Tucson are reminding customers that they remain open and are doing what they can to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Flores Concepts, the family behind El Charro and similar restaurants, shared its COVID-19 plan on Friday, March 13, 2020. It includes increased sanitation efforts around restaurants, the option of disposable dinnerware for guests and spaced-out seating.
Executive Chef Gary Hickey said the concerns of COVID-19 aren't about food or the kitchen, but what's happening in the front of the house.
"We're pulling out all the stops," he said. "We want to make sure our guests are comfortable, feel safe and they know they have somewhere to go."
Places are set at every other table, to help with social distancing, according to Hickey. If guests don't want to go inside, the restaurants are offering a discount for carryout orders. He said people should feel confident continuing to support their favorite restaurants.
Hotel Congress and its related properties put out a release the same day outlining their efforts to accommodate out-of-town guests and locals in need of entertainment during this unpredictable situation.
Playground, a popular night club and bar, will modify and limit capacity to entertainment areas to employ best health practices regarding crowds and public safety, according to Playground Director of Operations Barney Confrey.
He said partner establishments The Hub and Hub Ice Cream Factory, like Playground, are closely following all recommendations from the health department regarding COVID-19 preparedness.
The Downtown Tucson Partnership provided the community with an update on hygiene efforts and tips on how to support local shops and eateries without spending too much time inside an establishment.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.