Pima Animal Care Center sees decline in adoptions amid COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Center is seeing a drop in adoptions since the COVID-19 outbreak. The shelter is nearing capacity and asking people to not bring in strays or surrender their pets unless the situation is critical.
"One of the surprising things about the coronavirus is people are afraid to make a lifelong commitment during times of uncertainty," said PACC Director Kristen Hassen. "They're worried about the future and because of that they're less likely to adopt."
Hassen said times of concern can cause people to give up their animals.
"When a family hits a crisis, the first thing to go is the pet," she said.
If circumstances allow, PACC wants people to wait a few weeks before surrendering their pet to the shelter.
If a person finds a stray, the shelter asks you to consider fostering the pet at your own home until the shelter can return to normal operations. Stray finders can take the pet to a vet or to PACC to check for a microchip and file a found pet report.
The shelter needs fosters and people to sign up emergency "on-call" fostering. The highest foster need is for dogs more than 40 pounds.
"If we get above capacity, we can call you and you can take a pet home for a few weeks," Hassen said.
Sign up in-person at the shelter or online to become a foster for a shelter pet.
PACC is running an adoption special for all pets four months and older. Pets have a $17 adoption fee and additional $20 licensing fee per dog.
