Superior Courts will continue with business as usual amid coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) — Officials with the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts said they will not make any substantial changes to its operation due to the novel coronavirus.
Besides being more aggressive when it comes to cleaning and social distance, court practices will continue as is until further notice.
The courts have canceled school tours, programs, clinics and classes, all of which are considered non-essential.
Some services have been moved to the internet or telephone when appropriate.
Some legal proceedings will be done over the telephone is the judge determines it is appropriate.
But the one area that impacts the general public more that any other is jury duty.
According to the courts, any person who is summoned for jury duty, must report unless they have an underlying condition or may be vulnerable.
But each jury commissioner will have their own process to determine who must report and who may be excused.
Those commissioners may require proof if a person claims to have health issues, which precludes them from serving on a jury.
Aaron Nash, a spokesman for the courts, said a summoned juror must show up if they do not have a pre-approved excuse from service.
The summons will have a phone number which the jurors are required to call if they have questions.
If a person is concerned about sitting in a jury room with dozens of other potential jurors, it does not preclude them from reporting.
But some people are concerned about being in large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I would try to do my best to get out of it,” said Diana Trejo, on the steps of the courthouse. “I do not want to get a warrant or anything, but I would try my best to get out of it.”
“I don’t think you can get 800 perspective jurors to cone down here and sit in a jury room,” said attorney Edward Nesbitt, who is getting prepared for a jury trial next week. “If you have that many people and one person has the coronavirus, now what?”
Nebitt says desperate times need desperate action.
“So the prudent thing to me is to shut it down until we get a little further along,” he said.
Nash said the courts will continue to consult with health officials and adjust as needed.