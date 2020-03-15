People in Pima Co. enjoy outdoors, avoid crowds amid COVID-19 spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Concerns over COVID-19 have canceled many events and festivals in Tucson. Some people have turned to outdoor activities as an alternative way to spend their weekend. Find a full list of canceled and postponed events, here.
The Loop was busy with cyclist and dog walkers enjoying Saturday's nice weather.
"This is a good way to get out and get fresh air," Lois Martell said. "You feel healthier moving and being active."
Health officials recommend people at higher risk for illness from COVID-19 to avoid crowds and keep space from others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Martell said walking her dogs is a good way to get out while staying cautious of her health.
"It's just good to avoid crowds right now with everything the way it is," she said.
Mike Sims and Carl Wolf, travelers on a road trip from Montana, went to the Loop to ride bikes.
"I was fairly surprised with how busy everything is," Wolf said. "The streets and bike path, I mean people are out doing things."
In a time when many people are avoiding travel, Wolf and Sims said they aren't concerned.
“We’re not worried too much about it,” Sims said. “We’re not near crowds and we’re not near a lot of people because we’re traveling in RVs.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.