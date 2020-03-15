Woman Charged with Arson Following Fire in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was arrested and charged with Arson after a shed fire in a community just southeast of Sierra Vista.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28th, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 6,800 block of E. Dakota Road in Hereford.
Palominas Fire, Fry Fire and Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was quickly contained, and an Arson Investigator was called to the scene.
Authorities say after several interviews, 68-year-old Judith Spry-Cook of Sierra Vista was taken into custody.
She has since been released from jail, pending further court adjudication.
