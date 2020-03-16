ACTION DAY: Rain returns Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day on Wednesday, March 18, because of rain in the forecast.
A low pressure system off the coast of northern California will make its way to southern Arizona on Tuesday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY: 30 percent chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: 50 percent chance for showers, some with heavy rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny, highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 74.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 75.
