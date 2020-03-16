Arizona schools to close for two weeks, parents now scrambling for child care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last-minute school closures are leaving many parents scrambling for child care. Late Sunday afternoon, Governor Doug Ducey, along with Kathy Hoffman, the Superintendent of Public Instruction for the state, announced all schools in Arizona will be closed for the next two weeks.
Adam and Nicole Sweeney were playing catch with their daughter at a local park when they heard the news. Originally, they were planning for their child care to be moved up a week after Tanque Verde Unified School District announced it would be holding spring break from March 16th to March 20th instead of the following week. Finding care that quickly was already challenging enough.
“We’re scrambling to find child care for our daughter who’s in Tanque Verde,” said Nicole Sweeney. “We just found out that our back-up child care will not be able to watch her, so I’ve got to start tapping into other resources to find care for her.”
Now, all schools will be closed from March 16th to March 27th. According to the Arizona Department of Education, there are 1.1 million students in K-12 public and charter schools, all of whom will not be allowed to head back to class on Monday. The announcement comes on the heels of the third positive COVID-19 case in Pima County.
“[We’re] trying to do as much planning as we can because this is a very dynamic situation. We have to plan for schools to be closed until April because that may be the case moving forward,” Sweeney said.
Both she and her husband have to work on Monday but are hoping their employers will find ways to let them work from home for the foreseeable future. If that is not possible, the family said they aren’t sure what they’ll do, but say it’s best schools are closing.
“The health and safety of our children is the most important thing,” said Sweeney. “So, even if it means a little bit of an inconvenience for us as parents, I feel a little more comfortable knowing that I have control over what my children are exposed to, so I’m willing to take on that inconvenience to ensure their health and safety over the next few weeks.”
In his announcement, Gov. Ducey said the state is working with districts and the USDA to provide meals for kids who will be missing out on regular breakfast and lunch. Gov. Ducey said the decision was “not made lightly, but is the right thing to do”.
The Governor said the closing of schools will not stop the spread of COVID-19, but will address operational issues. He asks kids who are not at school to stay at home as much as they can. The state is working with non-profits, such as the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA, faith-based and education communities to help families with child care. Gov. Ducey and Hoffman also urged schools to continue remote educational opportunities, such as online course work.
They said they are working together to make sure there is no pay disruption for teachers and they hope to answer questions about possible makeup hours and the standardized testing period, which was set to start at the end of the month.
TUSD said the district has passed the 100th day of school needed for “the finalization of funding for the 2019-2020 school year."
In a statement, Superintendent for TUSD, Dr. Gabiel Trujillo, said “In these extraordinary times, we have been presented with an unprecedented opportunity to come together as a community to exemplify the spirit of service, commitment, unity, and resilience that has come to define Arizona’s original District #1 for over 150 years. I can assure you that your leadership team will continue to work tirelessly in support of your efforts to care for and serve the students and families that depend on us. Thank you for your continued patience and support."
Tanque Verde Unified School District said the closure includes CC Club and Tanque Verde After School Programs.
“Already, community groups are in contact with us to offer their support,” said Dr. Scott Hagerman, Superintendent for TVUSD, in a letter sent out to families. “Our Tanque Verde school community is strong and we will continue to support one another through these difficult and uncertain times.”
Other school districts in Southern Arizona could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday. For more information on the announcement, click here.
