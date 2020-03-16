Arizona schools to close for two weeks, parents now scrambling for child care

In a statement, Superintendent for TUSD, Dr. Gabiel Trujillo, said “In these extraordinary times, we have been presented with an unprecedented opportunity to come together as a community to exemplify the spirit of service, commitment, unity, and resilience that has come to define Arizona’s original District #1 for over 150 years. I can assure you that your leadership team will continue to work tirelessly in support of your efforts to care for and serve the students and families that depend on us. Thank you for your continued patience and support."