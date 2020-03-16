Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in midtown

According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Thomas was riding a motorized bicycle northbound on Woodland Ave approaching East Fairmount St. At this intersection there are stop signs for north and southbound traffic on Woodland Ave, and no signs for east and westbound traffic on Fairmount St. Thomas failed to stop for the stop sign and continued to make a left turn onto Fairmount St. when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver of the Hyundai stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.