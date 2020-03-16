Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist has passed away from his injuries today after being struck by a vehicle near Craycroft and Broadway on March 4.
At 3:08 p.m. on March 4, 2020, officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of East Fairmount Street and North Woodland Avenue for a report of a serious injury bicycle collision.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to a bicyclist identified as 59-year-old Tommy Lee Thomas.
Tucson Fire transported Thomas to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Thomas was riding a motorized bicycle northbound on Woodland Ave approaching East Fairmount St. At this intersection there are stop signs for north and southbound traffic on Woodland Ave, and no signs for east and westbound traffic on Fairmount St. Thomas failed to stop for the stop sign and continued to make a left turn onto Fairmount St. when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver of the Hyundai stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
On the morning of March 16, 2020, the Traffic Investigations Unit was contacted by the Office of the Medical Examiner and informed that Thomas had passed away from his injuries. Next of kin was present when he passed away.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
