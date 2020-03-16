Cleaning company sees spike in calls amid coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As people around the world try to protect themselves, cleaners here at home are seeing a spike in calls.
At MaidPro Tucson, employees said they’ve seen a 23 percent increase in the number of new customers compared to this time last year.
They believe it's because most people are calling on the pros to properly clean AND disinfect their homes.
At MaidPro Tucson, they use a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills 99.9 percent of germs.
They also use a 49-point checklist to ensure your space is clean.
An interesting part of that checklist includes using different rags when cleaning different areas to avoid the spread of germs.
Another helpful tip, make sure to use an all-purpose cleaner on surfaces, then go over them again with a disinfectant wipe or spray. Once that sits for 10 minutes, the surface should be wiped clean one more time to make sure all germs are killed.
"It's not just cleaning the countertops in the kitchen. We're going to wipe down the outsides of the cabinetry, the areas you don't think about that you touch, pulling open those doors, making sure those areas are clean and disinfected," Stacy Peterson, Owner of MaidPro Tucson, said.
Peterson added it's important to wipe down frequently touched surfaces—doorknobs, microwave buttons, handrails, light switches, and floors—with disinfectant.
Don't forget to read the instructions on the bottle of a disinfectant to see how long the product should remain on the surface before being wiped off.
As far as porous surfaces like couches and carpets go, use disinfectant sprays or homemade sprays like vinegar and water.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.