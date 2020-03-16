CORONAVIRUS: Here are several ways students can get free meals while school is out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all Arizona schools closed through at least Friday, March 27, several districts are offering free meal services for students.
Below is a list of the programs offered.
Starting Monday, March 23, Tucson Unified will be distributing food at 32 sites, which will be announced Tuesday.
The district will have a drive-thru system and the child or children must be in the vehicle. The district will provide one hot meal (lunch) per child with a breakfast option for the following morning.
The sites will be open Monday through Friday and all children 18 years old and under are eligible.
The plan is pending approval by the TUSD Board, which is scheduled to vote during its meeting Wednesday night.
No information available as of Monday, March 16.
Amphitheater Public Schools will begin offering grab-and-go meal service to children 18 years old and under starting Monday, March 23. Children DO NOT have to be students in the district to receive meals, and no signup is required.
Pick-up stations, which are listed below, will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 23-27.
- Amphitheater High: 125 West Yavapai Road, Tucson
- LM Prince Elementary School: 315 East Prince Road, Tucson
- Canyon Del Oro High: 25 West Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
- Coronado K-8 School: 3401 East Wilds Road, Tucson
- Marion Donaldson Elementary: 2040 West Omar Drive, Tucson
- Frances Owen Holaway Elementary: 3500 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson
- Helen Keeling Elementary: 2837 North Los Altos, Tucson
- La Cima Middle: 5600 North La Canada Drive, Tucson
- Mesa Verde Elementary: 1661 W. Sage Street, Tucson
- EC Nash School: 515 West Kelso Street, Tucson
- Rio Vista Elementary: 1351 East Limberlost Drive, Tucson
- Lulu Walker School: 1750 West Roller Coaster Rd., Tucson
The district leadership is meeting Tuesday and plans will be announced.
The Marana Cares Mobile program will continue this week and is scheduled for March 16-20.
The MCM bus will be at the following locations each day through Friday, March 20.
- 11 a.m. to noon -- Sandario Road and Anthony Road, near the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. -- 6560 W. El Tiro Road, at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District
No information available as of Monday, March 16.
The district is expected to release information on Tuesday.
District officials said efforts are underway to ensure students are fed while schools are closed.
“We have worked with USDA to allow schools to begin summer food service operations and provide boxed meals as needed,” district officials said in a post to the SVUSD website. " Your local school will have more information about how and where to access meals."
The district will provide free meals for children 18 and under.
Pick-up stations, which are listed below, will be open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday
- AJ Mitchell Elementary (855 North Bautista Street): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Monte Carlo Park (386 East Calle Sonora): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Mountain Points Apartments (800 Baffert Drive): Breakfast 8:25-8:30 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:20 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club (590 North Tyler Avenue): Breakfast 8:25-8:40 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:30 p.m.
- Las Terrazas Apartment (661 East Patagonia Highway): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Salud Por Vida Community Center (350 West Western Avenue): Breakfast 8:25-8:40 a.m.; Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.
- Villa Hermosa (3208 N. Calle Villa Hermosa): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Community Food Bank (2636 North Donna Avenue): Breakfast 9-9:15 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:20 p.m.
- Lomas Mariposa Apartments (1790 North Loma Mariposa): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Mariposa Manor (945 West Manor Drive): Breakfast 8:25-8:40 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:30 p.m.
- Nogales Public Library (518 North Grand Avenue): Breakfast 8:25-8:40 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:20 p.m.
- Pete Kitchen Trailer (Cochise Drive): Breakfast 8:25-8:40 a.m.; Lunch Noon-12:20 p.m.
- Rolling Hills, near Coronado Elementary (Al Harrison Road): Breakfast 8-8:20 a.m.; Lunch 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Pick-up stations, which are listed below, will be open for breakfast (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon-1 p.m.) Monday through Friday.
Walter Douglas Elementary and Flowing Wells Junior High will begin their free meals Wednesday, March 18.
The meals will be free to all students 18 years old and under.
- Centennial Elementary: 2200 West Wetmore Road
- Homer Davis Elementary: 4250 North Romero Road
- Walter Douglas Elementary: 3302 North Flowing Wells Road
- J. Roberts Hendricks Elementary: 3400 West Orange Grove Road
- Laguna Elementary: 5001 North Shannon
- Richardson Elementary: 6901 North Camino De La Tierra
- Flowing Wells Junior High: 4545 North La Cholla Boulevard
- Flowing Wells High School: 3725 North Flowing Wells Road
Catalina Foothills School District students can take part in the Flowing Wells meal program. The meals will be free to all students 18 years old and under.
See above for dates, times and locations.
School offices will be open starting Monday, March 16 to allow parents to pick up medications and other essential personal items.
Some schools will still offer breakfast and lunch from 8-10 a.m. March 16- 20.
Though the district will not provide transportation any student can visit Douglas High, Stevenson, Sarah Marley or Faras for meals.
The district said meal services for student will begin Tuesday, March 17, and details will be released soon.
The district said it will provide updates about its meal plan, and other student support services, soon.
