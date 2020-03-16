Diocese of Tucson suspends public gatherings through April

Having taken into account recently issued directives from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), as well as recommendations from our Governor and others, and in accord with the role afforded me by Roman Catholic canon law, I hereby issue the following directives. These directives are motivated by an abundance of care and concern for our people as well as the greater community, and are substantially consistent with the directives of the Diocese of Phoenix and the Diocese of Gallup — all of which have Catholic parishes in the State of Arizona. Please note that the issue of Catholic school operations has been addressed separately. A formal statement addressing school issues is on our Diocese of Tucson web site, found in the Coronavirus section.