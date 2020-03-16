SILVER ALERT: Casa Grande police searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Casa Grande Police Department is asking for help locating an “endangered missing adult”.
Authorities say 80-year-old Gerald Morrison was last seen leaving Fiesta Grande RV Resort in Casa Grande at around noon on Friday, March 13th. According to police, he was driving a maroon 2017 Jeep Cherokee with the temporary license plate “88N0041”. Morrison was also seen wearing a black cowboy hat, button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
He is about 6 feet tall, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Police say Morrison requires daily medication which he did not take with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Casa Grande police at 520-421-8700.
