Arizona officials continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials said Monday the situation with COVID-19 continues to change by the hour and much of the talk focused on testing.
Private companies like Lab Corp, Quest and now the Translation Genomics Research Institute (TGen) are beginning to test for COVID-19. Officials with TGen said they have the capacity to test 200 people a day and should be able to test about 1,000 people a day next week. Other companies are able to test about the same capacity. Officials with Banner University Medical Center said they plan to announce new test site locations later this week, with their first patient-friendly site opening Monday with Sonora quest.
“These test collection sites are actually going to be done with our partners … because we are trying to keep the capacity within our commercial laboratories,” said Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The state said there is community spread in Arizona, and that means there is a higher risk of more spread. The state has tested 200 people, there are 18 cases in Arizona and six of those confirmed by private labs.
Authorities said the price of these tests will vary, but insurance should cover them as in-network costs. They said they’re still “exploring” the costs of tests for people without insurance. Governor Doug Ducey and other health officials are still urging people to wash their hands, keep away from those at high risk, stay home if possible and practice social distancing. Ducey said if your plan for Saint Patrick’s day is to go out and party, he had some advice.
“Our advice is don’t,” Ducey said.
The governor also urged people to continue to donate blood and to food banks.
