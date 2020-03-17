Bookmans, other businesses suspending operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the American public is warned to avoid large crowds because of coronavirus concerns, business owners are being forced to assess the risk of staying open.
Bookmans, a new and used bookstore with multiple locations in Arizona, announced on Monday, March 16, that it is closing for at least two weeks, and other businesses have followed suit.
Bookmans’ announcement said the decision to reopen would be assessed on or around March 28.
Calling this a critical moment on a global and personal scale, Bookmans said it is closing to maintain “the health and safety of our community and dedicated employees.”
Bookmans has three Tucson locations.
Other businesses to announce temporary closures include:
- Harkins Theatres, through March 31
- Buffalo Exchange, until further notice
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.