CBP officers make record methamphetamine seizure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Commercial Facility seized methamphetamine last week from a Mexican national when he attempted to enter the United States.
The seizure is the largest methamphetamine load in Arizona ports history.
CBP Officers found more than 600 packages of drugs hidden in a non-factory floor compartment of a tractor trailer covered with tomatoes and bell peppers, driven by a 34-year-old truck driver. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, officers seized approximately 690 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $690,000.
Area Port Director Michael Humphries lauded his staff at the Nogales’ Mariposa Cargo Facility for this record breaking drug seizure and arrest.
“CBP Officers are focused on our highest priorities which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country. Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States.”
The driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
