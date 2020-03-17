Mayor announces suspension of dine-in services, other venues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Regina Romero announced the city of Tucson is closing all restaurants, bars, food courts, gyms, and other venues where people congregate.
The following is a statement from Regina Romero sent in a press release:
“This morning, after consulting with business stakeholders, the City Attorney, and City Manager, I have made the determination that it is in the best interest of maintaining public health to suspend dine-in services in restaurants and food courts, and transition to delivery/pick-up only services. Bars, gyms, and other specific venues stated in the proclamation where groups of people congregate are directed to be closed through the end of the month.”
“My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health. This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Several restaurants have already stopped dine-in service and transitioned to all drive through and curb-side pick-up.”
“I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe. It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe.”
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Romero earlier stated:
In a second tweet, Romero clarified that the policy would only apply to dine-in services at restaurants.
Romero says it’s “in the best interest of maintaining public health” amidst concerns over COVID-19.
This policy will go into effect starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, through the end of the month.
We are waiting to learn more on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.