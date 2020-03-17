Coronavirus cancellations create nightmare for Tucson rental company

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson business owner had to cut his staff in half as cancellations from coronavirus concerns and precautionary measures continue.
Rodrigo Ortega, owner of A La Carte Rentals, said he had to lay off 20 employees in the last week following the recommendation that events and gatherings with more than 50 people be cancelled to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ortega estimates his has company lost more than $100,000 in just four days.
“We have a lot of inventory for normally, about 50 jobs a week and right now, this week - three,” Ortega said. “Everything just went horrible this last week.”
The team at A La Carte sets up everything you would need for a wedding, private party or even funeral. Ortega said the company also supplies tents for larger events like Tucson Meet Yourself, parking lot sales at major retailers and more.
Walking through a warehouse full of 18 years of inventory, Ortega said he is optimistic that his company could help during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We want to turn this around and get all this inventory, turn it around and get it ready for testing sites," Ortega said. “I really want to help. We have a lot of the things that could assist, you know? A table, chairs, power. We can help with the recovery system, opposed to shutting down the business."
Ortega said he hopes he can help the City of Tucson if testing or screening sites for the virus need to be set up. While he did not get a chance to speak with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero about his services Monday, March 16, however, he did say he spoke with the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department.
“This is not going to get any better as everybody knows, we just want to get through fast," Ortega said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.