Davis-Monthan elevates Health Protection Condition in response to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base announced on Tuesday, March 17, that the 355th Wing Commander has directed an upgrade to Health Protection Condition Bravo in response to COVID-19. The base has no confirmed cases of the virus. The full release from the Air Force is below:
Davis-Monthan upgraded to Health Protection Condition BRAVO
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 355th Wing Commander has directed an upgrade to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo in response to COVID-19. There are zero confirmed cases at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Pima County Health Department assesses the current risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the county remains low.
The decision to elevate the HPCON is in response to the evolving public health situation in the local area. The health of our Airmen, families and community partners remains our top priority, and this is a prudent measure taken to help minimize the potential spread of the virus at Davis-Monthan and within the county.
HPCON BRAVO and Davis-Monthan’s updated posture includes the following actions:
- Strict Hygiene (frequently washing and/or sanitizing hands, wiping common-use items with disinfectant)
- Covering mouths and noses with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing; and staying home when sick
- Practicing social distancing and refrain from physical contact such as hand shaking, fist bumps, and sharing food
- Cancelation of large-scale community events base tours
Airmen and families can remain informed about COVID-19 using the list of resources below. If members of the Davis-Monthan community develop symptoms, come into close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or who has recently traveled from an affected area, they should immediately contact 355 MDG Public Health’s COVID-19 Helpline (520-228-1904).
Davis-Monthan AFB COVID-19 Information: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/
Pima County Health Department COVID-19 Information: https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=527452
Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/
Davis-Monthan AFB Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMAFB
U.S. Air Force COVID-19 Information: https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/
Department of Defense COVID-19 Information: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/
Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.