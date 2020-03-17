Jessica Cox named El Tour de Tucson Dedication Recipient

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Perimeter Bicycling and El Tour de Tucson announced Jessica Cox as the Dedication Recipient for the 38th El Tour de Tucson.
The event is set for Nov. 21, 2020.
“Being named the Dedicated Recipient is a special honor as I have known about El Tour de Tucson for many years,” Cox said. “I have also ridden it twice; once for the 40-miler and once for the 25-miler. For me, it feels great to be recognized as a local inspiration but more importantly to get the message out there that ‘disability doesn’t mean inability’ and anyone can achieve their dreams.”
Each year, El Tour is dedicated to a special person(s) who has made significant contributions to the bicycling community, who serves as an example of achievement and who has overcome life’s obstacles.
Born without arms, Jessica Cox is “fascinated by the way assumptions and perceived barriers prevent people from achieving their dreams. She has utilized dormant physical traits to adapt and use her feet the way people use their hands.
“How can you not love Jessica Cox? When I first heard her story, I admired her dedication and drive to succeed,” said Charlene Grabowski, El Tour’s CEO. “She typifies what El Tour is all about, reaching goals and inspiring self and those around you. I’m thrilled Jessica will be part of El Tour and honored to have her as our Dedication Recipient.
“We are about inclusion at El Tour. Everyone can ride a bike and we encourage that here. Who better than Jessica to inspire our riders in the 38th El Tour?”
Jessica will be riding for and promoting others to ride for Rightfooted Foundation International, which strives to mentor, educate, inspire and advocate for people with disabilities.
“We are privileged to be a part of El Tour de Tucson,” she said.
In addition to being a cyclist, Jessica is best known for becoming the first armless pilot in aviation history. Her achievement earned her a Guinness World Record medal. She’s been featured on numerous television programs, including Ellen, Oprah Winfrey Network, CNN and CBS Evening News.
She is the author of the self-help/autobiographical book Disarm Your Limits.
