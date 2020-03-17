Pima Community College to close all campuses after community member potentially exposed to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with Pima Community College announced late Monday night all campuses are scheduled to close after they discovered a community member may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, Monday, March 16, 2020, officials did not specify if the person who was potentially exposed to the virus is a student, faculty or staff, but did say they should have more information Tuesday, March 17.
The college is on spring break and already had plans to extend the break two days, until Tuesday, March 24. Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, March 25 through online-only instruction, according to the release. Students will be able to attend class using Google Hangouts, FaceTime and other teleconferencing media.
For more information about how PCC officials are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
