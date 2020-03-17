Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies investigate shooting on northwest side

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department respond to a shooting on Tucson's northwest side on Monday, March 16, 2020. Investigators said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM MST - Updated March 16 at 6:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting on the northwest side.

Investigators said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 on Wildwood Drive and west Basil Place. Deputies are not searching for any outstanding suspects at this time, according to a community alert from PCSD.

Motorists traveling in the area are encouraged to find another route.

It’s still unclear what happened or who was involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

