Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies investigate shooting on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting on the northwest side.
Investigators said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 on Wildwood Drive and west Basil Place. Deputies are not searching for any outstanding suspects at this time, according to a community alert from PCSD.
Motorists traveling in the area are encouraged to find another route.
It’s still unclear what happened or who was involved.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.