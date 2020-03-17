Rural Metro Fire Department investigates cause of residential fire near Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a residential structure Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a residential fire near Benson Highway and Valencia Road at 2 p.m. March 17, 2020. When they arrived on the scene, responders found one structure completely engulfed in flames, according to an email from Battalion Chief John Walka, a spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire.
Crews controlled the blaze within 10 minutes of their arrival and were able to maintain minimal damage to nearby structures. Everyone inside the building was evacuated and two people were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene, according to Walka, and refused transportation to the hospital.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
