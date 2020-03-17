Rural Metro Fire Department investigates cause of residential fire near Benson Highway

Rural Metro Fire Department investigates cause of residential fire near Benson Highway
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department put out a resident fire near Benson Highway and Valencia Road in Tucson, Ariz. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Two people inside the building were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated March 17 at 3:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a residential structure Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire near Benson Highway and Valencia Road at 2 p.m. March 17, 2020. When they arrived on the scene, responders found one structure completely engulfed in flames, according to an email from Battalion Chief John Walka, a spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro Fire Department douses remains of a residential fire

Crews controlled the blaze within 10 minutes of their arrival and were able to maintain minimal damage to nearby structures. Everyone inside the building was evacuated and two people were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene, according to Walka, and refused transportation to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.