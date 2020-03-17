Teamsters Local Union 104 weigh options to thin ASARCO strike picket lines amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ASARCO strikers have spent more than 150 days — or just over five months — on the picket lines. However, with recent restrictions and new policies surrounding the COVID-19 response, workers are facing even more uncertainty.
Teamsters Local Union 104, which represents many of the ASARCO strikers in Tucson area, says it is taking things on a “day-to-day basis.”
Teamsters Local Union 104 Secretary-Treasurer Karla Schumann said they have made the tough decision to discontinue their Sunday dinners to minimize the number of people on the picket line.
While social distancing is possible at the Mission Mine location, Schumann said, out in the elements, there isn’t access to hygiene resources like a hand-washing station.
“This (COVID-19 pandemic) is uncharted territory for everyone,” Schumann said. “We will be taking a lot of things into consideration.”
The union is exploring the option of thinning the picket lines further. Schumann said if stricter policies go into effect, Teamsters Local Union 104 officials will discuss how to continue paying ASARCO strikers if they must stay home.
“We would love to have our community be very kind, generous and mindful with our workers and everyone else,” Schumann said. “This is a challenge to America to say whether or not we are going to be good neighbors.”
Unions are still waiting for ASARCO to “come to the table, pandemic or not, with a fair deal,” Schumann said. Negotiations went quiet late last year, and union leaders say they haven’t heard from ASARCO since.
Those looking to help local strikers are encouraged to donate to the Pima Area Labor Federation by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.