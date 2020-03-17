UPDATE: Tucson police detain suspect allegedly involved in fatal stabbing near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department detained one person allegedly connected to a homicide that happened Tuesday, March 17 in midtown Tucson.
The deadly stabbing happened at 4100 E. Fairmount St., according to a tweet from Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the department.
It’s still unclear how the incident occurred and how many people were involved.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
