CBP: Arizona ports of entry fully operational

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States has not closed any ports of entry in Arizona in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The CBP issued the following statement:
CBP’s Arizona ports of entry are fully operational and rumors of any being closed at this time due to COVID-19 are false. Please keep updated by visiting //DHS.gov/coronavirus and follow us on Twitter.
This statement comes on the same that that the United States and Canada agreed to close their shared border to all but essential travel.
At a press conference on Wednesday, the president said he will not be closing the southern border with Mexico.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.