Face masks, cleaning supplies fly off shelves as COVID-19 outbreak progresses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Medical equipment and disinfecting supplies are in high demand as the COVID-19 outbreak progresses. A medical supply shop in Tucson is working to keep up with the demand.
"We keep placing orders in advance for all of our supplies and they aren't coming in as fast as we would like," said Med-Tech General Manager Aracely Gallego.
She said supply companies are focusing distributions to hospitals and doctors offices, which has made it more difficult for her shop to get certain products.
"They have product allocation like on handsanitizer, alcohol and gloves," she said.
Med Tech ran out of face masks early last week.
"We sold the last of our N-95 masks to the fire department, Gallego said. "They were here last week and they can't even get any masks."
The Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District said they do not currently have a face mask supply shortage.
As the demand for face masks has skyrocketed across the globe, Gallego doesn't expect to get the product back in stock until May.
She's seen a spike in the number of people looking to buy cleaning supplies.
“We had never had a line in our store before,” she said. “Now, we have a line of people trying to check out to purchase hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and disinfecting supplies.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.