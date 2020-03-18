Joe Biden wins Arizona Presidential Preference Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Arizona primary over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Arizona marks Biden’s third win in Tuesday’s contests.
Florida and Illinois also held their Democratic primaries Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in which Biden took a huge lead over Sanders, giving him a total delegate count of 1,221, 770 short of the 1,991 needed to win the party nomination, according to National Public Radio.
Sanders’ total delegate count topped out at 849 Tuesday night.
The two candidates will compete March 24 in the Georgia primary election.
