LIST: Businesses suspend operations, change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the American public is asked to avoid large crowds because of coronavirus concerns, business owners are being forced to assess the risk of staying open.
Below are closures and changes for businesses in the Tucson area.
Businesses that have closed their doors are:
- All Bars In Tucson City Limits: Closed due to decision from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
- All Food Courts In Tucson City Limits: Closed due to decision from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
- All Gyms In Tucson City Limits: Closed due to decision from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
- AMC Theatres, Regal Movies: Closed for six to 12 weeks.
- Bath & Body Works: Closing all stores through March 29
- Bookmans Entertainment Exchange: Closed until Saturday, March 28.
- Buffalo Exchange: Closed until further notice
- Casino Del Sol: Closed until April 13
- Harkins Theatres: Closed through March 31
- IBT’s: Closed until further notice
- Microsoft: Closing all stores
- Nordstrom: Closing for two weeks starting Tuesday, March 17
- Sephora: Closing all stores through April 3
- Tucson Premium Outlets: Closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Expected to reopen Friday, March 27.
- Victoria’s Secret: Closing all stores through March 29
- Reid Park Zoo: Closed from March 18 to March 31
Businesses changing their hours or manner of operation include:
- Albertsons: Will be open 7-9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday exclusively for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, like pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.
- All Restaurants In Tucson City Limits: Dine-in services closed due to decision from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. Drive-thru and take-out services will be allowed.
- AJ’s Fine Foods: Starting March 18, will be open 5-6 a.m. each Wednesday for seniors 65 years old and up. Shoppers must show ID. Caretakers are allowed, but cannot shop for themselves.
- Bashas': Starting March 18, will be open 5-6 a.m. each Wednesday for seniors 65 years old and up. Shoppers must show ID. Caretakers are allowed, but cannot shop for themselves.
- Chick-fil-A: Closing dining rooms
- Dollar General: Dedicating first hour each day to senior citizens
- Eegee’s: Closing dining rooms, will donate fresh-baked bread to Gospel Rescue Mission, Casa Maria.
- Fire House Subs: Closing dining rooms.
- Fry’s: Changing hours during outbreak
- Food City: Starting March 18, will be open 5-6 a.m. each Wednesday for seniors 65 years old and up. Shoppers must show ID. Caretakers are allowed, but cannot shop for themselves.
- McDonald’s: Closing dining rooms.
- MOD Pizza: Eliminating in-store dining and will be open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. They will have take-out and pick-up options along with delivery through programs like Door Dash.
- Safeway: Will be open 7-9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday exclusively for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, like pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.
- Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be exclusively for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
- Uber Eats: Waiving delivery fees for independently owned restaurants
- Walmart: Changing hours during outbreak
- Whole Foods Market: Will open one hour early each day exclusively for customers 60 years old and up. Hours will vary store by store.
