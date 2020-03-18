No injuries reported in overnight house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant house on Tucson’s south side late on Tuesday, March 17.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the first happened shortly before 11 p.m. in an unoccupied house at South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road.
Twenty-one firefighters had the fire under control eight minutes after arriving at the scene.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
