Oro Valley mayor declares local emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield issued a formal proclamation that recommends, but does not mandate, restaurants and similar businesses to implement social distancing and rely more on the use of delivery and take-out services.
“I appreciate the restaurants and businesses that have already taken the initiative to put social distancing into practice by adjusting their services and encouraging more take-out and delivery orders,” Winfield said. “We understand that this pandemic is already having a tremendous impact on our families, schools and businesses. This proclamation helps bring our community into alignment and positions us to take any appropriate actions in the interest of public health.”
The town’s measures stop short of those enacted by the City of Tucson earlier today, which require restaurants, bars and food courts to suspend in-house dining.
Winfield asks other places where groups in excess of 10 gather to “take measures to implement social distancing.”
The town also canceled scheduled council meetings.
