Pima Council on Aging adjusts meals, programs due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Council on Aging made several adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Any new developments will be posted here. Group meals that typically feed close to 400 senior citizens across southern Arizona have been postponed, as of Monday, March 16, 2020. The following locations are part of the temporary closure:
- Archer Center
- Armory Park Center
- Clements Center
- El Rio Neighborhood Center
- Freedom Park Center
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
- El Pueblo Center
- Quincie Douglas Center
Meals are still available, according to PCOA President and Chief Executive Officer W. Mark Clark. He said anyone already registered for the program can pick up frozen meals or have them delivered. The council and its many providers are recruiting drivers and caretakers in anticipation of some current staff calling out sick and still meeting the community’s need.
“People are still going to need critical services,” he said.
Even though senior citizens will still be fed, they’re missing out on the social aspect of the group meals. Clark said isolation and loneliness can be very detrimental to the elderly. He suggests people safely try to check on their loved ones and neighbors in the coming weeks.
“We could all be more neighborly,” he said.
Anyone currently signed up for food deliveries will receive a couple of extra meals, according to Clark.
The PCOA will continue to staff office locations, but it is asking people to limit in-person visits if possible. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the hotline (520)-790-7262.
