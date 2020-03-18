Restaurant deals and discounts during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although restaurants will not be offering dine-in services at this time, take -out options are still available.
Here’s a list of local restaurants offering deals and discounts:
10 percent off carry-out until May 1, 2020.
20 percent off take-out, delivery and growler fills. Call 520-749-8227
Offering delivery until April 1. Porch pickups available. Direct message to place order.
10 percent off delivery and carry out. Call (520) 645-1922
10 percent off carry out till May 1. Call (520) 485-1922
10 percent off carry out. Call (520) 779-1922
20 percent off carry out including the weekly special. Call 520-382-9255
Half off wine bottles. Call 520-882-5550
Free delivery to those who live within 5 miles. $40 order minimum. Call 520.296.7878
