Restaurant deals and discounts during COVID-19

Restaurant deals and discounts during COVID-19
Generic restaurant. (Source: Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM MST - Updated March 18 at 12:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although restaurants will not be offering dine-in services at this time, take -out options are still available.

Here’s a list of local restaurants offering deals and discounts:

El Charro Cafe

10 percent off carry-out until May 1, 2020.

Bear Canyon Pizza

20 percent off take-out, delivery and growler fills. Call 520-749-8227

Butter and Whisk

Offering delivery until April 1. Porch pickups available. Direct message to place order.

Charro Del Rey

10 percent off delivery and carry out. Call (520) 645-1922

Charro Steak

10 percent off carry out till May 1. Call (520) 485-1922

Charro Vida

10 percent off carry out. Call (520) 779-1922

Dante’s Fire

20 percent off carry out including the weekly special. Call 520-382-9255

Reilly Pizza

Half off wine bottles. Call 520-882-5550

Zona 78

Free delivery to those who live within 5 miles. $40 order minimum. Call 520.296.7878

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.