Stores designate early shopping time for seniors, at-risk shoppers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because of panic shopping that has left many store shelves empty, at-risk groups such as seniors have had difficulty finding and purchasing supplies.
That's why some retailers are setting aside time for their most vulnerable customers to shop.
On Wednesday, March 18, Bashas’ Supermarkets, Food City, AJ’s grocery stores and Whole Foods Market opened their doors from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m. for anyone 65 or older.
Shoppers were required to show valid identification at the store.
If a caretaker was needed, one was allowed shop with the senior but could not shop for themselves.
Many people were seen stocking up on essentials like toilet paper, water, milk, and eggs.
One shopper told KOLD she felt safer in the store since there were no large crowds.
“I absolutely felt safer because I’m susceptible. I’ve had open-heart surgery, I have COPD and I have kidney disease. I’m at risk, too," Fran Carino said.
Albertsons and Safeway will both open from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
