Tell Mel: Beware of checks from the “government”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the coronavirus causing concern for workers and their pocketbooks across Southern Arizona, reports of government payouts may have you ready for a check.
It was announced Wednesday the Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic takes a toll on taxpayers and businesses.
While the details are still being worked out, the Federal Trade Commission is sending out an early reminder of what to look for in a scam.
According to the FTC:
1. The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.
2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
3. These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
“Look, normally we’d wait to know what the payment plan looks like before we put out a message like this. But these aren’t normal times. And we predict that the scammers are gearing up to take advantage of this.”
If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint.
If you have a question or concern in the community, it’s easy to Tell Mel.
Email: TellMel@kold.com
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.