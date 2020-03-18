Town of Marana declares emergency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Local Emergency has been declared for the Town of Marana. Mayor Ed Honea says the proclamation is aimed at “flattening the curve of the spread of COVID-19”, making sure hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and allowing for emergency funding.
Public gathering places, such as restaurants, bars, libraries and gyms, are being asked to enforce social distancing. When it comes to establishments in the food industry, the Town recommends increasing the use of delivery and drive-through services.
People are being urged to stay home if they are feeling sick, avoid groups of 10 or more people and avoid contact with “at-risk groups” associated with COVID-19. Officials say it’s also a great time to practice good personal hygiene, such as regularly washing your hands, refraining from touching your face and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow.
“The safety and well-being of our entire community is of the utmost priority and concern for the Town of Marana,” said Mayor Ed Honea. “These will be challenging times for everyone, but if we work together to follow these recommended actions to reduce the spread of the virus, we can ensure a brighter future for everyone.”
Many Town employees are now working from home to reduce the amount of people at Town facilities.
