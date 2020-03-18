Tucson Fire asking for help after truck theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Fire truck was stolen Tuesday night and officials are investigating the theft.
Tucson Fire responded for an emergency medical call near Stone Ave and Speedway. When they returned to get equipment, they realized the rescue truck had been stolen while they were providing medical attention.
Tucson Police tracked the vehicle near the 3000 block of N. Castro. Officials said nothing was taken and the vehicle was not damaged.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.
