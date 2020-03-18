Tucson police release new information on fatal midtown collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police released updates on a fatal collision from last month in Midtown.
The 57-year-old, Jorge Serrano, was arrested for felony charges related to the DUI and leaving the scene of a collision.
On Feb. 8 during the afternoon, officers arrived at east 29th St. and south Mountain View Ave. for a serious injury hit-and-run collision involving two cars.
Tucson Fire responded quickly to give aid to the driver and passenger of one car and transported them to Banner- UMC. The driver had serious injuries and the passenger had minor injuries.
Eye witnesses said they saw that car pulling out of their apartment complex when it was rear ended by a speeding car, forcing the car to crash into a street light. The driver who hit the first car, left the scene.
The hit-and-run car was located a few minutes later and a traffic stop was initiated. A DUI investigation was conducted and Serrano was arrested.
Evidence determined that speed was a factor in this collision. On March 16, 2020, the Medical Examiner’s Office informed police that the injured driver had passed away from injuries during the collision. Police identified her as 71-year-old Rosa M. Diarte.
Additional charges will be added.
