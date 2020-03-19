Aari McDonald named an AP Second-Team All-American

Career-wise, McDonald is sixth all-time in Arizona history with 1,486 total points in just two seasons as a Wildcat. Additionally, her 596 points this season is the fourth-most points any player has scored in one season in Arizona history. She also holds the record after scoring 890 last year, the most by any Arizona player on the men’s or women’s side. In her two years at Arizona, she averages 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 45 percent shooting.