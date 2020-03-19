Desert Diamond Casino to close temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Leaders of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) have made the decision to suspend their gaming operations temporarily.
All Desert Diamond Casino properties will close beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. TOGE is taking this precautionary measure to assist public health efforts to slow the spread of the COVID‐19.
The closure will impact all four of the Nation’s Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Why (Ajo), and the West Valley, in Glendale, AZ. Throughout this time, the Nation and TOGE will be monitoring health updates and coordinating communications on new developments.
Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said, “In this unprecedented time, it is our duty to protect the community and collective action is needed to slow this virus. We are all in this together and I am proud to be a part of the vital Arizona Tribal Gaming community, which employs thousands of workers. I commend the other tribal casinos who are also making tough decisions for their own communities as well. It is in moments like these that our communities must rise to the challenge by relying on the shared values of compassion, collaboration, and generosity that have inspired us for generations.”
With direction from the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Management Board of Directors Rudy Prieto, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said, “This action is being taken to protect the safety of our team members, guests, and the community. We will do everything we can to support our team members, including ensuring that they continue to be compensated during the planned closure. It is important that we all do our part in this uncertain time and we want to thank our guests and Desert Diamond family for their patience and understanding.”
