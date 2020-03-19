Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center to close after employee experiences symptoms of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center is closing for 14 days after it was reported that an employee was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
The Diocese of Tucson has released the following statement:
I regret to inform you that an employee of the Pastoral Center (Chancery) has symptoms of coronavirus. I must stress that the employee has not been deemed “presumptive” for coronavirus or “confirmed” to have coronavirus. Nevertheless, the employee’s doctor has chosen to initiate a coronavirus protocol based upon the employee’s symptoms. For this reason, and in accord with CDC guidelines, I am closing the Pastoral Center and sending our employees and volunteers home for 14 days.
While this is regrettable, please be informed that our essential services will continue uninterrupted. Senior leadership in the Pastoral Center does not believe this will cause any grave delays in our assistance to you or your parishes. Pastoral Center employees have been prepared in how to continue their work from home, off-site. Throughout ordinary work hours, employees will be checking their office phones and email once an hour for messages you might leave them. Again, all essential services to the parishes will continue uninterrupted. Situations such as this are destined to become far more common in the coming days and weeks. I appreciate your understanding.
