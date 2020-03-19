Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center to close after employee experiences symptoms of COVID-19

While this is regrettable, please be informed that our essential services will continue uninterrupted. Senior leadership in the Pastoral Center does not believe this will cause any grave delays in our assistance to you or your parishes. Pastoral Center employees have been prepared in how to continue their work from home, off-site. Throughout ordinary work hours, employees will be checking their office phones and email once an hour for messages you might leave them. Again, all essential services to the parishes will continue uninterrupted. Situations such as this are destined to become far more common in the coming days and weeks. I appreciate your understanding.