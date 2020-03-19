Order take-out or delivery to support local restaurants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many local restaurants are offering carry-out and delivery options after the city stopped dine-in services for the rest of the month as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Wednesday was the first full day the policy was in effect.
"Food in restaurants is as safe as the grocery store," said Mayor Regina Romero. "That's why I'm asking the community to support their local restaurants during this difficult time."
Mayor Regina Romero made said the new guidelines will help the community stay safe and healthy.
Some local restaurants voiced concerns about how the no dine-in rule will impact business.
"For a small business to stay afloat, it's a very short period of time that we're able to work on a very low profit situation or just breaking even situation,"said Sonoran Delights Raspados Owner Mia Robles.
She said dining-in is part of the customer experience at her restaurant.
"It's tough because a big part of our business is having a lot families and people just coming in and enjoying themselves wanting to sit down or relaxing outside on the patio," Robles said.
A local coffee shop manager said she misses the sense of community the shop once had. She’s noticed fewer people coming in as concerns over COVID-19 have progressed. “I think one thing, especially with coffee, is we bring a lot of our community into our shops and we kind of play therapist for people,” said Presto Coffee Roasters Manager Moonie Tyler.
El Charro Cafe's owner, Raymon Flores, said he supports the city's decision to close dine-in services.
"I hope other cities and other municipalities follow this," he said. "Right now we all need to be on the same playing field to level the curve of this virus but also not stop the supply of food."
He wants people to continue ordering food from local restaurants and supporting their businesses.
"We are here to serve you Tucson," Flores said. "We want to stay open."
Find a list of restaurants offering deals and discounts for carry-out or delivery orders, here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.