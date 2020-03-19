Pima County Board of Supervisors to vote on COVID-19 emergency declaration, new laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote to declare a state of emergency Thursday.
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 supervisors outlined what the vote would mean for residents and businesses in the county.
Restaurants and bars would no longer be allowed to serve customers on the premises, according to the release, and customers would not be allowed to enter those businesses. However, businesses will be allowed to offer food through delivery, window, drive-thru or take-out options.
All indoor recreation facilities will close, including bingo halls, bowling alleys and other entertainment areas that serve groups.
Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, drug stores, places of worship, cafeterias, food banks and pantries will not be impacted by mandated closure, according to the release.
Anyone violating the statute will be charged with a misdemeanor.
