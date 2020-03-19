Rio Nuevo approves financial assistance to help Fox Theatre during coronavirus closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As event venues and gathering spots have been forced to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus, one popular Tucson venue will be getting some help during the outbreak.
Fox Theatre announced all shows would be canceled or postponed last week, before Mayor Regina Romero called for the suspension of services as places like bars, gyms and venues.
“It absolutely sets us back I mean—we don’t know what’s going to happen over the next few weeks and months," Bonnie Schock, Fox Theatre Executive Director, told KOLD News 13.
The Rio Nuevo Board, which owns Fox Theatre Tucson, approved a finance package potentially worth more than $900,000 to help the theater during the coronavirus closure.
To help management meet operating expenses, the Board unanimously agreed to deposit up to $500,000 with National Bank of Arizona in an effort to acquire a line of credit for the theater. The company also will give up to $250,000, which will be determined by theater operators matching the funds.
The deal also defers two years of rent, about $180,000, with the condition the money will be used exclusively for repairs and maintenance.
