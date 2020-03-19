Senate candidates make changes because of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The campaigns for Sen. Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly are making changes to how they operate as the country tries to avoid spreading COVID-19.
On Thursday, March 19, McSally released a statement saying her campaign will suspend television advertising for at least 30 days and will suspend door-to-door canvassing.
Kelly’s campaign spokesman, Jacob Peters, said they began making changes last week, beginning on Thursday, March 12, when they suspended door-to-door canvassing and began suspending large in-person events. Peters also said they began voluntary telework on Friday, March 13, and mandatory telework for all campaign staff on Monday, March 16.
