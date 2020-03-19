Sierra Vista suspending transit service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Sierra Vista is suspending Vista Transit service from the close of business on Friday, March 20 until March 30. The service suspension will not affect paratransit service for customers with disabilities.
When Vista Transit returns, the most popular route will have an extra bus to help disperse passengers.
The full news release follows:
City to suspend transit service until March 30 after Friday
Paratransit service to continue during suspension
Sierra Vista, AZ. 03/19/20. The City of Sierra Vista will close the Vista Transit Center and suspend bus service effective close of business on Friday, March 20, as an additional measure to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The suspension will remain in effect until Monday, March 30.
Like other recent City service and facility changes, the suspension of transit is being done in response to recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, White House, and Arizona Department of Health Services, which caution against gatherings of 10 or more people to help limit the spread of COVID-19. At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cochise County.
“We have been taking measures to completely sanitize all of our buses daily, but they are still confined spaces that fill with many different people throughout the day,” City Manager Chuck Potucek says. “At a critical moment to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, it’s vital that we take the actions needed to protect our community.”
“Suspending a service like transit is a difficult decision but it’s one we must make to help prevent a possible spike of cases that could overwhelm medical facilities,” Potucek says.
Vista Transit service will continue today and tomorrow. After close of business at 6 p.m. on Friday the transit service will be suspended until Monday, March 30.
The service suspension will not affect paratransit service for customers with disabilities. However, users of paratransit should only request it for essential trips like medical appointments and shopping for groceries.
When service resumes, Vista Transit will offer an additional Orange Route bus to help disperse passengers on the most popular route. This bus will operate on a staggered schedule so an Orange Route bus will be available every 30 minutes, instead of every 60 minutes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.