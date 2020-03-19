South Tucson mayor declares local emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City of South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso declared a local emergency Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Teso’s declaration follows City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Gov. Doug Ducey’s declarations in recent days.
In the declaration on March 18, Teso urged community members to practice social distancing by staying home, avoiding contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19, practice proper hygiene and increase the use of delivery or take-out services.
