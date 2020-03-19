Sun Tran, Sun Link make temporary service adjustments to stop spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Tran and the Sun Link streetcar will temporarily modify service as a precaution to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. Sun Tran will implement the following actions:
Special Services Office effective immediately, the Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be closed to the public until March 31st .
- Passengers will still be able to use the transit system and load passes or value on SunGO Cards at a Ticket Vending Machine at any Transit Center, any Fry’s Food Store, or online at suntran.com.
- Sun Van passengers can load money to their account over the phone by calling (520) 791-4100.
Sun Tran
Sun Tran and Sun Express are currently operating our normal bus schedules.
- On the vehicles, Sun Tran passengers are asked to observe safe social distancing of at least six feet away from each other when possible, and only use the rear door to enter and exit the bus.
- Non-ambulatory passengers who need a lift can board at the front of the bus.
Sun Link
Effective Thursday, March 19th, the Sun Link streetcar will reduce hours of operation to its summer schedule. The streetcar will end its route at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
The schedule change is as follows:
The modified schedule does not change hours of operation from Monday through Wednesday, which will continue to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sun Link passengers are asked to observe safe social distancing of at least six feet away from each other when possible.
For planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565) or visit suntran.com.
